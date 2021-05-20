NBA Playoffs: Warriors' Starting Lineup Against Lakers

The Golden State Warriors will take on the Los Angeles Lakers on Wednesday evening in Los Angeles for the play-in game.

The Golden State Warriors did not make the playoffs last season as they had major injuries all across the board. However, this season they have a chance to advance to the regular NBA Playoffs.

Finishing the regular season as the eighth seed means they only have to win one game to advance. If the Warriors beat the Los Angeles Lakers on Wednesday, they will become the seventh seed. However, if they lose, they will still have a chance at the eighth seed by beating the winner of the San Antonio Spurs and Memphis Grizzlies' game.

The Warriors have announced their starting lineup, and it can be seen in a post below from FantasyLabs NBA.

The Lakers are 6-point favorites over the Warriors in Los Angeles on Wednesday night, according to FanDuel.

More on the Los Angeles Lakers and the game can be read here.

