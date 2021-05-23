NBA Playoffs: Wizards' Starting Lineup Against 76ers

The Washington Wizards and Philadelphia 76ers play Game 1 of their series on Sunday.

The Washington Wizards are in Philadelphia to play the 76ers in the first game of their seven-game series on Sunday afternoon.

The matchup is filled with stars everywhere, from Ben Simmons and Joel Embiid to Russell Westbrook and Bradley Beal.

The 76ers are first seed, and the Wizards are the eighth seed in the Eastern Conference.

The Wizards have announced their starting lineup for Game 1 on Sunday, and the full lineup can be seen in a post below from FantasyLabs NBA.

The 76ers are 8-point favorites over the Wizards in Philadelphia on Sunday for Game 1, according to FanDuel.

