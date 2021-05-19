Wizards' Starting Lineup Against Celtics
The Washington Wizards take on the Celtics in Boston for the play-in game on Tuesday.
The Washington Wizards are taking on the Boston Celtics in Massachusetts on Tuesday evening for their first play-in game.
The Wizards come in as the eighth seed in the regular season, and the Celtics come in as the seventh seed.
However, with the new tournament, the winner of this game will ultimately claim the seventh seed, and the loser of this game will face the winner of the Indiana Pacers and Charlotte Hornets' game for the eighth seed.
The starting lineup for the Wizards has been announced for Tuesday's game with the Celtics, and can be seen in a post from FantasyLabs NBA below.
The Celtics are 2-point favorites over the Wizards on Tuesday, according to FanDuel.
Related stories on NBA basketball
- PACERS BEAT RAPTORS: The Indiana Pacers beat the Toronto Raptors 125-113 on Sunday afternoon, and the win gives them the ninth seed in the Eastern Conference. They will play the Charlotte hornets in Indiana for the first play-in game on Tuesday. CLICK HERE.
- PLAY-IN TOURNAMENT: The NBA is having a play-in tournament for the first time this year to determine the No. 7 and No. 8 seeds. Here's everything you need to know on how it works. CLICK HERE
- RUSS MAKES NBA HISTORY: Russell Westbrook and the Wizards lost to the Hawks in Atlanta on Monday, but Westbrook got his 182nd career triple-double, the new NBA record. CLICK HERE.
- BJORKGREN'S SEAT IS HOT: The Indiana Pacers' first-year head coach could be in jeopardy of losing his job, ESPN reports. CLICK HERE