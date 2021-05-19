Wizards' Starting Lineup Against Celtics

The Washington Wizards take on the Celtics in Boston for the play-in game on Tuesday.

The Washington Wizards are taking on the Boston Celtics in Massachusetts on Tuesday evening for their first play-in game.

The Wizards come in as the eighth seed in the regular season, and the Celtics come in as the seventh seed.

However, with the new tournament, the winner of this game will ultimately claim the seventh seed, and the loser of this game will face the winner of the Indiana Pacers and Charlotte Hornets' game for the eighth seed.

The starting lineup for the Wizards has been announced for Tuesday's game with the Celtics, and can be seen in a post from FantasyLabs NBA below.

The Celtics are 2-point favorites over the Wizards on Tuesday, according to FanDuel.

