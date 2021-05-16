NBA News: Wizards' Bradley Beal Official Status Against Hornets
The Wizards will have All-Star Bradley Beal on Sunday against the Hornets.
The Washington Wizards beat the Indiana Pacers 133-132 in overtime eight days ago. Bradley Beal scored 50-points during the game, but that is the last time Beal has suited up for his team.
However, during Sunday afternoon's massive game in Washington between the Wizards and Charlotte Hornets, Beal will officially be back in the lineup, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.
The winner of the big game is guaranteed the eighth seed in the Eastern Conference, while the loser has to wait on the Pacers and Raptors game to see if the Pacers win.
If the Pacers win, the loser becomes the tenth seed.
Beal's status can be seen in a post from Wojnarowski the below
The Wizards are 6.5-point favorites, according to FanDuel.
