Pacers Among Six Teams With Reported Interest In Simmons

According to Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer, the Indiana Pacers, Minnesota Timberwolves, Cleveland Cavaliers, Detroit Pistons, San Antonio Spurs and Toronto Raptors are interested in trading for Ben Simmons of the Philadelphia 76ers.

Simmons is still holding out from the team, and according to Shams Charania of The Athletic (see Tweet below), the 76ers were scheduled to pay Simmons $8.25 million on Friday and did not.



