The Bucks Could Have Paired Pacers' Sabonis With Giannis Antetokounmpo

The Milwaukee Bucks drafted Thon Maker in 2016, and the next pick was two-time NBA All-Star Domantas Sabonis. They missed out on an opportunity to pair Giannis Antetokounmpo and Sabonis.

The Milwaukee Bucks just won an NBA Championship, so there is not much room for critiquing their roster.

After beating the Phoenix Suns in the 2021 NBA Finals in six games, Giannis Antetokounmpo captured his first ring and NBA Finals MVP.

However, the Bucks' tenth overall pick in 2016 was not on the championship team this past season.

Back in 2016, the Bucks drafted Thon Maker in the first round, and while he showed a lot of potential and the possibility of an extremely high ceiling, he never genuinely molded into a solid NBA player.

After two and a half seasons in Milwaukee, the Bucks traded him to the Detroit Pistons.

As a member of the Bucks, he never averaged more than 5.0 points and 3.2 rebounds per game.

Last season he played just eight games for the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Meanwhile, the 11th overall pick in the 2016 NBA Draft is a budding star in the NBA.

Domantas Sabonis was taken by the Indiana Pacers in that draft, and in each of the last two years, he has been an All-Star.

Last year he posted averages of 20.3 points, 12.0 rebounds and 6.7 assists per game.

Sabonis could have been another side-kick for two-time NBA MVP Antetokounmo, while Maker was never really able to contribute.

The Bucks won the NBA Championship, so the point, for now, is moot, but Sabonis is just entering his prime at 25 years old and would have been an excellent addition for the Bucks over the long run.