RJ Barrett Looked Like An All-Star Against The Pacers

The New York Knicks have a rising star in RJ Barrett.

On Wednesday against the Indiana Pacers Barrett scored 20+ points for the fourth straight game.

The 21-year-old was the third overall pick by the Knicks in the 2019 NBA Draft.

Against the New Orleans Pelicans last week he had 35 points.

On Wednesday against the Pacers he had 23 points, five rebounds and three assists.

On the season he is averaging 18.6 points, 5.7 rebounds and 2.6 assists.

He's also shooting a ridiculous 51.1% from the field and 42.9% from the three-point range.

If this continues, Barrett could end up being an All-Star this season.

The Knicks lost to the Pacers 111-98, but are still 5-3 on the season.

