Pacers Keep NBA Veteran Michael Beasley In Check

The Indiana Pacers did a good job of keeping Michael Beasley of the Portland Trail Blazers from exploding offensively on Thursday.

The Pacers won the game in blow out fashion by a score of 97-64.

The Pacers held the former number two overall pick (Beasley) by the Miami Heat in 2009 to just nine points on just 3/9 shooting from the field.

He was also tied for a game-low +/- of -25.

Beasley has career averages of 12.4 points and 4.7 rebounds in 609 career games with the Milwaukee Bucks, Minnesota Timberwolves, Phoenix Suns, Houston Rockets, New York Knicks, Los Angeles Lakers and Miami Heat.

The Pacers had gone into the game 0-2, and the Trail Blazers led by former NBA stars such as Beasley and Kenneth Faried were 2-0.

Trail Blazers Summer League Roster:

Michael Beasley Milton Doyle Greg Brown III Antonio Blakeney Jordon Crawford CJ Elleby George King Kaleb Wesson Kobi Simmons Mark Vital Kenneth Faried Nassir Little Erik McCree Trendon Watford Emmanuel Mudiay

The Pacers continue action on Saturday against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

