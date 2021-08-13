Pacers Keep NBA Veteran Michael Beasley In Check

Sports Illustrated home
This Former Lakers, Bucks, Heat, Timberwolves, Suns, Rockets And Knicks Star Was A -25 For The Trail Blazers Against The Pacers

The Indiana Pacers did a good job keeping Michael Beasley of the Portland Trail Blazers from getting hot on Thursday. The NBA veteran has played for the Milwaukee Bucks, Minnesota Timberwolves, Phoenix Suns, Houston Rockets, New York Knicks, Los Angeles Lakers and Miami Heat.
The Indiana Pacers did a good job of keeping Michael Beasley of the Portland Trail Blazers from exploding offensively on Thursday. 

The Pacers won the game in blow out fashion by a score of 97-64. 

The Pacers held the former number two overall pick (Beasley) by the Miami Heat in 2009 to just nine points on just 3/9 shooting from the field. 

He was also tied for a game-low +/- of -25. 

Beasley has career averages of 12.4 points and 4.7 rebounds in 609 career games with the Milwaukee Bucks, Minnesota Timberwolves, Phoenix Suns, Houston Rockets, New York Knicks, Los Angeles Lakers and Miami Heat.

The Pacers had gone into the game 0-2, and the Trail Blazers led by former NBA stars such as Beasley and Kenneth Faried were 2-0.

Trail Blazers Summer League Roster:

  1. Michael Beasley
  2. Milton Doyle
  3. Greg Brown III
  4. Antonio Blakeney
  5. Jordon Crawford
  6. CJ Elleby
  7. George King
  8. Kaleb Wesson
  9. Kobi Simmons
  10. Mark Vital
  11. Kenneth Faried
  12. Nassir Little
  13. Erik McCree
  14. Trendon Watford
  15. Emmanuel Mudiay

The Pacers continue action on Saturday against the Oklahoma City Thunder. 

