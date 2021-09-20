Former Pacers Star Posts A Really Big Fish

This Former NBA Star Who Played For The Celtics, Nets, Rockets And Others Posted A Huge Fish To His Instagram Story
Gerald Green shared a picture of a very big fish on his Instagram story on Saturday, the photo can be seen in a screenshot that was captured from his Instagram account @g.green14.
In the photo Green is holding a massive fish, that it appears as if he caught while fishing.
After being drafted by the Boston Celtics in the first round of the 2005 NBA Draft, Green has played 12 seasons in the NBA.
The 35 year old has played for the Celtics, Minnesota Timberwolves, Dallas Mavericks, New Jersey Nets, Indiana Pacers, Phoenix Suns, Miami Heat and Houston Rockets.
Green spent the 2012-13 season in Indiana where he averaged 7.0 points and 2.4 rebounds per game.
The last time he played was for the Rockets in 2019 when they lost to the Golden State Warriors in the second round of the Western Conference Playoffs.
Kelly Iko of The Athletic reported on September 4, that Green worked out for the Rockets that week.
