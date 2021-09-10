Pacers Announce Injury To Edmond Sumner

On Thursday, the Indiana Pacers announced that Edmond Sumner suffered a torn left Achilles during a workout.

On Thursday, the Indiana Pacers announced some unfortunate injury news regarding Edmond Sumner.

The team announced in a Tweet that Sumner suffered a torn left Achilles during a workout.

The Tweet from the Pacers can be seen in a post that is embedded below, and more on the team's site can be read here.

Tweet from the Pacers: "Injury Update: Edmond Sumner is out indefinitely after sustaining a torn left Achilles during an offseason workout on Thursday."

In the post they also added: "He will be out indefinitely; and updates will be provided as warranted."

The news is obviously a terrible development for a young player in Sumner.

In 53 games last season, the 25 year old guard averaged 7.1 points, 1.8 rebounds and shot 39.8% from the three-point range.

He also played a career high 16.2 minutes per game and found himself as a regular in the rotation.

He's spent his entire career with the Pacers and is heading into his fifth NBA season.

The Pacers originally drafted him with the 52nd overall pick in the second round of the 2017 NBA Draft.

Each season his role has grown with the team.

After not playing much during his rookie season (one game), he averaged over nine minutes per game during his sophomore season and played in 23 games.

During his third season he averaged 14.4 minutes in the 31 games he played in.

One of the most notable improvements to his game in each season was his three-point shooting.

He went from a 25.9% shooter from deep in his second season all the way into the 38.9% shooter he was from beyond the arc last season.