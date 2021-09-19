11 Indiana Pacers Players Make More Money Than This MLB Superstar

September 19, 2021
This Is Crazy: Anaheim Angels Superstar Shohei Ohtani Makes Less MLB Salary Than 11 Different Players On This One NBA Team

Shohei Ohtani of the Anaheim Angels makes less money from his MLB contract than 11 players on the Indiana Pacers make from their NBA contracts.

Shohei Ohtani is one of the most popular players in all of Major League Baseball. 

The Anaheim Angels superstar bats and pitches, and he is elite at both. 

Right now, he is third in the entire MLB with 44 home runs on the season, while also having a 9-2 pitching record with a 3.36 ERA. 

The 26 year old is one of the most unique talents in all of baseball. 

However, he is not being paid anywhere in the stratosphere of his production. 

According to Sportrac, the Angels will be paying him just $3 million for the 2020-21 MLB season. 

A Tweet from Greg Beacham of The Associated Press on February 8 explains Ohtani's contract with the Angels. 

What is absolutely mind boggling is that according to Spotrac, 11 different players on the Indiana Pacers will make more money in NBA salary next season than Ohtani will make in MLB salary. 

The Pacers were not even a playoff team last season, and Ohtani is arguably the best player in his entire sport. 

