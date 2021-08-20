Rick Carlisle Faces Old Team In December

The Indiana Pacers will face Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks on December 10 at Bankers Life Fieldhouse. Rick Carlisle (now the head coach of the Pacers) will face his old team and players.

The Dallas Mavericks (owned by Mark Cuban) employed Rick Carlisle as their head coach for 13 years.

He led them to the 2011 NBA Finals where they won an NBA Championship with Dirk Nowitzki and beat LeBron James and the Miami Heat.

The past three seasons he also got to coach All-Star Luka Doncic.

However, Carlisle and the Mavericks parted ways this off-season, and the Indiana Pacers (where he coached as an assistant and head coach previously) hired him.

On Friday, the NBA released its 2021-22 schedule, and Carlisle and the Pacers will face Doncic and the Mavericks on December 10 in Indianapolis.

They will then head to Dallas where Carlisle will make his return to American Airlines Arena on January 29.

The full Pacers schedule can be read here.

Related stories on NBA basketball