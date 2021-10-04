Check Out This Former Pacers Star At The Colts Game

Former Indiana Pacers and current Miami Heat star Victor Oladipo was at the Miami Dolphins and Indianapolis Colts game in Florida on Sunday.

The Indianapolis Colts were on the road to face the Miami Dolphins in Florida on Sunday afternoon at Hard Rock Stadium.

Ironically, Victor Oladipo, who was a two-time All-Star with the Indiana Pacers, is now on the Miami Heat and was at the game on Sunday.

A photo of the former Pacers and current Heat star at the game can be seen in the Tweet that is embedded below from Charlie Clifford of WISH-TV.

Unfortunately for Indiana sports fans, their former star was seen holding a Dolphins jersey and not a Colts jersey.

Oladipo was not only a star (nearly a superstar) when he played for the Pacers, but he also was one of the best players to play at Indiana University over the last 20 years.

After playing three seasons for Tom Crean's Hoosiers in Bloomington, Indiana, the shooting guard was selected number two overall in the 2013 NBA Draft by the Orlando Magic.

During his junior season, he averaged 13.6 points, 6.3 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 2.2 steals per game.

He also shot nearly 60% from the field, and over 44% from the three-point range.

He is entering his ninth season in the NBA and has played for the Magic, Oklahoma City Thunder, Pacers, Houston Rockets and Heat.

Last season he averaged 19.8 points, 4.8 rebounds and 4.6 assists per game, while playing for the Pacers, Rockets and Heat.

He was involved in the James Harden trade and got sent to the Rockets, and after a short stint in Houston was then sent to Miami.

The best years of his NBA career were when he played for the Pacers.

The Colts beat the Dolphins 27-17 for their first win of the 2021-22 NFL season.