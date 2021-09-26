Turner Shoots Up In ESPN's Rankings

ESPN ranked Myles Turner as the 44th best player in the NBA. Turner got ranked ahead of well known players such as LaMelo Ball and former New York Knicks and current Dallas Mavericks star Kristaps Porzingis.

ESPN came out with their rankings of the top-100 players in the NBA and the list can be seen here on their website.

They ranked Myles Turner of the Indiana Pacers as the 44th best player in the entire NBA.

What's even more impressive than the ranking itself is the fact that he moved up 30 spots from last year's ranking of 70th best player in the NBA.

Turner led the NBA in blocks per game (3.4) for the second time in his career (2019,2021).

He comes in ahead of a lot of big-name players such as Rookie of The Year LaMelo Ball (ranked 47th) of the Charlotte Hornets, and Kristaps Porzings (ranked 50th) of the Dallas Mavericks.

Ball's 2021 stats per game: 15.7 points, 5.9 rebounds 6.1 assists

Porzingis' 2021 stats per game: 20.1 points, 8.9 rebounds, 1.6 assists

Turner's 2021 stats per game: 12.6 points, 6.5 rebounds, 1.0 assists

