Turner Shoots Up In ESPN's Rankings

September 27, 2021
This NBA Player Was Ranked Better Than Hornets' LaMelo Ball And Former Knicks And Current Mavs' Star Porzingis

ESPN ranked Myles Turner as the 44th best player in the NBA. Turner got ranked ahead of well known players such as LaMelo Ball and former New York Knicks and current Dallas Mavericks star Kristaps Porzingis.
ESPN came out with their rankings of the top-100 players in the NBA and the list can be seen here on their website. 

They ranked Myles Turner of the Indiana Pacers as the 44th best player in the entire NBA. 

What's even more impressive than the ranking itself is the fact that he moved up 30 spots from last year's ranking of 70th best player in the NBA. 

Turner led the NBA in blocks per game (3.4) for the second time in his career (2019,2021). 

He comes in ahead of a lot of big-name players such as Rookie of The Year LaMelo Ball (ranked 47th) of the Charlotte Hornets, and Kristaps Porzings (ranked 50th) of the Dallas Mavericks. 

Ball's 2021 stats per game: 15.7 points, 5.9 rebounds 6.1 assists

Porzingis' 2021 stats per game: 20.1 points, 8.9 rebounds, 1.6 assists 

Turner's 2021 stats per game: 12.6 points, 6.5 rebounds, 1.0 assists 

Related stories on NBA basketball

  • Enes Kanter And Myles Turner Get The Same 2k Ranking: Myles Turner of the Indiana Pacers got the same rating in NBA 2k22 as Enes Kanter of the Boston Celtics. The two centers getting the same ranking comes as a surprise. Turner is one of the best defenders in the NBA, and while Kanter had a productive season, he is not on the same level as Turner. CLICK HERE.
  • Could The Pacers Really Bring Back Lance?: Lance Stephenson has worked out for NBA teams recently, and it appears as if he is trying to make a return to the NBA. One report says the Indiana Pacers could look to bring him back. CLICK HERE.
  • NBA Central Division Notebook: NBA 2k22 gave Steph Curry of the Golden State Warriors the same ranking (96 overall) as Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks. Even though Antetokounmpo just won the NBA Finals MVP, is he actually a better player than Curry? CLICK HERE.

