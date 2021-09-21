Myles Turner Shares Photos Of His Body Transformation

Myles Turner of the Indiana Pacers Tweeted out photos of himself on Monday night. The NBA star transformed his body over the off-season.

Myles Turner of the Indiana Pacers Tweeted out photos on Monday night, and the post can be seen embedded below from his Twitter account.

Turner's Tweet said: "Top - April 280 lbs 14% Body Fat Bottom - September 255 lbs 8.5% Body Fat Off Season Well Spent."

The former Texas Longhorn posted four photos of himself, and the two on the top were when he was 280 pounds in April, and the two on the bottom were from when he got to 255 pounds in September.

After recovering from a big toe injury that cost him the end of his season it appears as if he is in great shape heading into the 2021-22 NBA season.

Last season was the first time in Turner's career that the Pacers missed the playoffs.

After being drafted out of Texas with the 11th overall pick in the 2015 NBA Draft, the Pacers had made the NBA Playoffs for five straight seasons.

Last season, while Turner was hurt, they got to the final game of the NBA's Play-in Tournament, but lost to the Washington Wizards.

Turner led the NBA in blocks per game last season (3.4) and also averaged 12.6 points, 6.5 rebounds and 1.0 assists per game during the 2020-21 NBA season.

