Pacer Signs With T-Wolves

September 21, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsScheduleRosterHistorySI.com
Search
SUBSCRIBE
This NBA Team Announced The Signing Of Four Players On Monday

This NBA Team Announced The Signing Of Four Players On Monday

The Minnesota Timberwolves announced that they have signed four new players. One of them played for the Indiana Pacers for the last two seasons.
Author:
Publish date:
The Minnesota Timberwolves announced that they have signed four new players. One of them played for the Indiana Pacers for the last two seasons.

On Monday, the Minnesota Timberwolves announced that they have signed four new players. 

The Tweet from Timberwolves PR can be seen embedded below, and the story can be seen in the hyperlink above. 

The Timberwolves signed Brian Bowen II, Matt Lewis, Isaiah Miller and Chris Silva. 

Bowen II was on the Indiana Pacers for first two seasons of his NBA career from 2019-21. 

The 22 year old has played 12 career NBA games (all with the Pacers) and has also played with their G-League affiliate (Fort Wayne Mad Ants). 

He averaged 16.1 points, 7.7 rebounds and 1.8 assists in the G-League during the 2019-20 season. 

Last season, he averaged 11.9 points, 7.5 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game in the G-League. 

Related stories on NBA basketball

  • Enes Kanter And Myles Turner Get The Same 2k Ranking: Myles Turner of the Indiana Pacers got the same rating in NBA 2k22 as Enes Kanter of the Boston Celtics. The two centers getting the same ranking comes as a surprise. Turner is one of the best defenders in the NBA, and while Kanter had a productive season, he is not on the same level as Turner. CLICK HERE.
  • Could The Pacers Really Bring Back Lance?: Lance Stephenson has worked out for NBA teams recently, and it appears as if he is trying to make a return to the NBA. One report says the Indiana Pacers could look to bring him back. CLICK HERE.
  • NBA Central Division Notebook: NBA 2k22 gave Steph Curry of the Golden State Warriors the same ranking (96 overall) as Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks. Even though Antetokounmpo just won the NBA Finals MVP, is he actually a better player than Curry? CLICK HERE.

USATSI_16102848_168388303_lowres
News

Pacer Signs With T-Wolves

USATSI_16196601_168388303_lowres-2
News

Former Pacers Star Wants The Pacers To Win The 2023 NBA Title

USATSI_16243629_168388303_lowres
News

MPJ Tags Pacers' Torrey Craig In His Instagram Story

Malcolm Brogdon
News

Check Out What Indiana Pacers Star Malcolm Brogdon Tweeted On Monday

Myles Turner
News

Myles Turner Is Back In Indy

USATSI_16125309_168388303_lowres
News

The Pacers Are Still Paying Monta Ellis

USATSI_16482809_168388303_lowres
News

Former Pacers Assistant Heads To The Pistons

USATSI_15624568_168388303_lowres
News

Check Out The Photo The Indiana Pacers Tweeted On Monday

USATSI_16337677_168388303_lowres
News

Pacers Rookie Duarte Is Already The Same Age As Giannis Was In His 6th Season