Report: The Detroit Pistons Are "Planning To Sign" Former Pacers Player Cassius Stanley

According to The Athletic's James Edwards III, the "Pistons are planning to sign Cassius Stanley."
The Tweet from Edwards III on Thursday can be seen in a post that is embedded below.
Stanley was the 54th overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft by the Indiana Pacers.
He spent last season in Indiana where he played in 24 NBA games but only played 3.9 minutes per game.
Last season, he also spent time on the Fort Wayne Mad Ants (G-League affiliate), playing in 12 games averaging 12.7 points, 3.3 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game.
Stanley is 22 years old and played his college basketball at Duke University for one season in 2019-20.
