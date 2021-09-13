Malcolm Brogdon's Season Was Very Underrated

September 13, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsScheduleRosterHistorySI.com
Search
SUBSCRIBE
This Player Averaged More Points Than Suns' Chris Paul And Grizzlies' Ja Morant And More Assists Than Warriors' Steph Curry

This Player Averaged More Points Than Suns' Chris Paul And Grizzlies' Ja Morant And More Assists Than Warriors' Steph Curry

Malcolm Brogdon of the Indiana Pacers had a very underrated season last year. He averaged more points than Ja Morant (Memphis Grizzlies) and Chris Paul (Phoenix Suns). He also averaged more assists than Steph Curry (Golden State Warriors).
Author:
Publish date:
Malcolm Brogdon of the Indiana Pacers had a very underrated season last year. He averaged more points than Ja Morant (Memphis Grizzlies) and Chris Paul (Phoenix Suns). He also averaged more assists than Steph Curry (Golden State Warriors).

Chris Paul of the Phoenix Suns had a fantastic season, and so did Ja Morant of the Memphis Grizzlies. 

However, in what is probably a surprise to many, Malcolm Brogdon of the Indiana Pacers averaged more points per game than both Paul and Morant last season. 

Brogdon averaged 21.2 points per game.

Meanwhile, Paul averaged 16.4 points per game and Morant averaged 19.1 points per game. 

In another interesting note, Brogdon also averaged more assists per game than Steph Curry of the Golden State Warriors. 

Brogdon averaged 5.9 assists per game, while Curry averaged 5.8 assists per game. 

Now, just because he was higher in the stats category than some of these plays, in no way does that mean he is a better player. 

2021 Records: 

Suns- 51-31 (also made the NBA Finals)

Grizzlies- 38-34

Warriors- 39-33

Pacers- 34-38

Clearly, Brogdon's Pacers were much worse than all three of the other teams. 

On top of that, Curry may have averaged less assists, but led the NBA in scoring (32.0 PPG). 

Paul and Morant didn't average as many points, but they averaged more assists. 

Paul averaged 8.9 assists per game (third in the NBA) and Morant averaged 7.4 assists per game. 

Even after digging through the numbers, and seeing how stats don't always tell the whole story, Brogdon still had a very underrated season. 

He quietly averaged 21.2 points and 5.9 assists per game while shooting over 45% from the field and nearly 39% from the three-point range. 

There is a case to be made those are All-Star numbers in the Eastern Conference, and its not like the Pacers were a terrible team. 

USATSI_15624568_168388303_lowres
News

Malcolm Brogdon's Season Was Very Underrated

USATSI_15326400_168388303_lowres
News

Check Out Photo Pacers Make To Wish The Colts Good Luck

USATSI_11890982_168388303_lowres
News

Would Former Pacers Star Gerald Green Fit On The Rockets?

USATSI_10748469_168388303_lowres
News

Is Former Pacers Star Gerald Green The Best Dunker In NBA History?

USATSI_15632333_168388303_lowres
News

Pacers' Sabonis Makes Top-Five Power Forwards In Recent Ranking

USATSI_11591096_168388303_lowres
News

Oladipo Sends Out Tweet About Pacers' Sumner

USATSI_10620265_168388303_lowres
News

Remember When The Pacers Played The Celtics And Ron Artest Pulled Down Paul Pierce's Pants?

USATSI_15967058_168388303_lowres
News

Pacers Announce Injury To Edmond Sumner

USATSI_16012678_168388303_lowres
News

What If The Pacers Drafted Nash In 1996?