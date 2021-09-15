Sabonis Ranked Higher Than Morant In 2k

September 15, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsScheduleRosterHistorySI.com
Search
SUBSCRIBE
This Player Got A Higher NBA 2k22 Rating Than Grizzlies' Ja Morant

This Player Got A Higher NBA 2k22 Rating Than Grizzlies' Ja Morant

Domantas Sabonis of the Indiana Pacers got a higher ranking in NBA 2k22 than Ja Morant of the Memphis Grizzlies.
Author:
Publish date:
Domantas Sabonis of the Indiana Pacers got a higher ranking in NBA 2k22 than Ja Morant of the Memphis Grizzlies.

Ja Morant of the Memphis Grizzlies is a very popular rising star around the NBA. 

He came onto the scene as a kid from a small college (Murray State), and became the second overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft. 

Morant had big shoes to fill when he joined the Grizzlies, because Mike Conley had been the point guard for over a decade. 

However, Morant came in and has been a sensation since the moment he stepped on an NBA floor. 

The Grizzlies made the NBA Playoffs during his rookie season, and they also made the post-season last year when they beat Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors in the final play-in game of the new playoff format. 

Morant averaged 17.8 points and 7.3 assists per game during his rookie season and he also had another good year during his sophomore season averaging 19.1 points and 7.4 assists per game last season. 

He had improvements off of his Rookie of The Year season in points, assists and rebounds per game. 

Yet, when NBA 2k22 got released this past week, it comes as a surprise that Morant is ranked 85 overall. 

In fact, Domantas Sabonis of the Indiana Pacers is ranked higher (86 overall). 

Sabonis averaged 20.3 points, 12.0 rebounds and 6.0 assists per game last season. 

He was also an All-Star. 

There is definitely merit to have him higher, but at the end of the day with Morant's popularity and what he has been able to do for a young team in the Western Conference it is still surprising. 

The full list of players in the top-100 on NBA 2k22 can be seen here.

USATSI_15520736_168388303_lowres
News

Sabonis Ranked Higher Than Morant In 2k

USATSI_15423671_168388303_lowres
News

McConnell Gets A 78 In NBA 2k22, Which Is Higher Than A Former Number One Overall Pick

USATSI_15522020_168388303_lowres
News

Former Pacers Star Gets An 88 Overall In NBA 2k22

USATSI_15326400_168388303_lowres
News

Check Out Photo Pacers Make To Wish The Colts Good Luck

USATSI_16554479_168388303_lowres
News

Opinion: The Pacers Should Bring LiAngelo Ball To Training Camp

USATSI_10748469_168388303_lowres
News

Is Former Pacers Star Gerald Green The Best Dunker In NBA History?

USATSI_15436405_168388303_lowres
News

The Pacers Had Major Implications In The James Harden Trade

USATSI_11968582_168388303_lowres
News

Sabonis Gets Same 2k Rating As Other Stars

USATSI_15624568_168388303_lowres
News

Malcolm Brogdon's Season Was Very Underrated