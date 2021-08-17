Isaiah Jackson Ties NBA Summer League Record

Sports Illustrated home
This Player In The Trade That Sent Russell Westbrook To The Lakers And Also Included The Nets, Wizards, Pacers And Spurs Tied An NBA Summer League Record

Isaiah Jackson, who was involved in the five-team trade for Russell Westbrook with the Los Angeles Lakers, Indiana Pacers, Brooklyn Nets, Washington Wizards and San Antonio Spurs, tied an NBA Summer League record.
Isaiah Jackson, who was involved in the five-team trade for Russell Westbrook with the Los Angeles Lakers, Indiana Pacers, Brooklyn Nets, Washington Wizards and San Antonio Spurs, tied an NBA Summer League record.

Isaiah Jackson was the number 22 overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft to the Los Angeles Lakers. 

Yet, he was actually a draft pick for the Indiana Pacers after the Lakers traded the selection to the Washington Wizards. The latter then sent the pick to the Pacers as part of a five-team trade that included Russell Westbrook (See Tweets below from Shams Charania). 

The full details of the entire trade can be seen in a post that is embedded below from Fred Katz of The Athletic. 

On Monday, the former University of Kentucky star exploded on the defensive end for seven blocks. 

The seven blocks are tied for the most blocks ever in a single game in NBA Summer League. 

A Tweet from the Pacers with a highlight and notice of his accomplishment can be seen in a Tweet that is embedded below. 

The Pacers won the game 74-66 over the Wizards, and ended Summer League on a three-game winning streak. 

Jackson finished with 11 points, seven rebounds, seven blocks and two steals. 

  • PACERS DRAFT CHRIS DUARTE: The Indiana Pacers drafted Chris Duarte out of Oregon with the 13th overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft. CLICK HERE.
  • PACERS TRADE FOR ISAIAH WASHINGTON: The Indiana Pacers made a trade with the Washington Wizards to get the 22nd overall pick, which was Isaiah Jackson out of Kentucky. CLICK HERE.
  • RICK CARLISLE SPEAKS ABOUT NEW DRAFT PICKS: Indiana Pacers head coach Rick Carlisle spoke about new draft picks Isaiah Washington and Chris Duarte. CLICK HERE.
  • HEAT BRING BACK VICTOR OLADIPO: Victor Oladipo is headed back to the Miami Heat, according to The Atheltic's Shams Charania. CLICK HERE.

