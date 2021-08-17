Isaiah Jackson Ties NBA Summer League Record

Isaiah Jackson, who was involved in the five-team trade for Russell Westbrook with the Los Angeles Lakers, Indiana Pacers, Brooklyn Nets, Washington Wizards and San Antonio Spurs, tied an NBA Summer League record.

Isaiah Jackson was the number 22 overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft to the Los Angeles Lakers.

Yet, he was actually a draft pick for the Indiana Pacers after the Lakers traded the selection to the Washington Wizards. The latter then sent the pick to the Pacers as part of a five-team trade that included Russell Westbrook (See Tweets below from Shams Charania).

The full details of the entire trade can be seen in a post that is embedded below from Fred Katz of The Athletic.

On Monday, the former University of Kentucky star exploded on the defensive end for seven blocks.

The seven blocks are tied for the most blocks ever in a single game in NBA Summer League.

A Tweet from the Pacers with a highlight and notice of his accomplishment can be seen in a Tweet that is embedded below.

The Pacers won the game 74-66 over the Wizards, and ended Summer League on a three-game winning streak.

Jackson finished with 11 points, seven rebounds, seven blocks and two steals.

