Pacers Fall To Knicks In First Summer League Game

Immanuel Quickly exploded for 32 points, and eight assists as the New York Knicks beat the Indiana Pacers in the Pacers' first Summer League game on Monday.

The New York Knicks beat the Indiana Pacers 94-86 in the Pacers' first NBA Summer League game in Las Vegas, Nevada, on Monday afternoon (see Tweet below).

The Knicks were led by second-year pro Immanuel Quickly who torched the Pacers for 32 points and eight assists.

Quickly also picked up two steals and only had one turnover.

Some highlights of Quickley's impressive game can be seen embedded below from the Knicks and Bleacher Report in Tweets.

"We're really excited for the Summer League team, we're really excited for next season," Quickly told Rebecca Haarlow of ESPN after the game.

Meanwhile, the Pacers also could not contain another second-year pro in Obi Toppin, who was coming off 24 points against the Toronto Raptors on Sunday. On Monday against the Pacers, Toppin remained hot, scoring 22 points and grabbing nine rebounds.

Toppin, did, however, have five turnovers.

Over on the Pacers side, they had the debut of Chris Duarte, 13th overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft, and the former Oregon start did not disappoint.

Duarte had 14 points, two steals and two blocks (see Tweet below).

Other notable stats:

Oshae Brissett- 22 points, seven rebounds and three assists

Duane Washington Jr.- 23 points, 5-5 from the three-point range

