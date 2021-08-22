Pacers Reportedly Sign A New Player

This Team Reportedly Signs This Player Who Played For The Miami Heat In NBA Summer League
The Indiana Pacers have signed DeJon Jarreau to a two-way contract, according to Scott Agness of Fieldhouse Flies.
DeJon Jarreau played college basketball at the University of Houston, and averaged 10.6 points, 5.4 rebounds and 4.3 assists per game last season.
He went undrafted in the NBA Draft, which took place at the end of July.
During NBA Summer League in Las Vegas, Nevada, he played for the Miami Heat and averaged 11.6 points, 6.6 rebounds and 5.8 assists per game.
He also shot 47.7% from the field, and averaged 1.4 steals per game.
Some notes about Jarreau:
- Went to high school in New Orleans
- Entered the NBA Draft in 2020 but returned to school
- 23 years old
- 6'5"
- 185 pounds
- Point Guard
- Played his freshman season at UMass
- Made The Final Four in 2020-21
