Three Takeaways From Pacers Narrow Win Over Heat
The Indiana Pacers earned a hard-fought victory on Sunday, defeating the Miami Heat 119-110 in a thrilling rematch after losing to the same team on Friday. Determined to bounce back, the Pacers focused on doing the little things right, and their improved execution made all the difference.
The Pacers only outscored the Heat in two of the four quarters, but they dominated those periods by a combined 15 points, ultimately securing a nine-point win.
They lost the other two quarters by just six points combined, demonstrating a balanced effort throughout. Indiana’s shooting was a key factor, as they hit 52% from the field and an impressive 44.8% from three-point range. While Miami attempted more threes, the Pacers’ efficiency from deep proved decisive. They also won the battle on the boards, outrebounding the Heat 45-38, and matched Miami in turnovers, limiting their mistakes.
One major takeaway was the Pacers' ability to secure a victory despite Miami still missing their star, Jimmy Butler. The Heat fell to 2-2 without Butler, who has been sidelined since spraining his right ankle on Nov. 8 against the Denver Nuggets. Butler is expected to return Monday against the 76ers, but the Pacers didn’t let his absence overshadow their focus. Tyler Herro led the Heat with 28 points, but Indiana contained the rest of the roster effectively. Notably, Haywood Highsmith, filling in for Butler, failed to score, while Kevin Love managed only eight points after his strong performance on Friday. In total, Indiana limited Miami to just four players in double figures, keeping the Heat’s offense in check.
A concerning development for the Pacers was the injury to Ben Sheppard, who exited Sunday’s game with a left oblique strain. Already dealing with injuries this season, the team can ill afford to lose another key contributor. Sheppard’s status moving forward will be critical as the Pacers navigate a challenging schedule. The win was powered by standout performances from Indiana’s stars. Myles Turner led the way with a dominant 34-point, nine-rebound effort, while Tyrese Haliburton added 16 points, 13 assists, and two blocks. Their leadership was instrumental in securing the victory and bouncing back from Friday’s loss.
Now 6-7, the Pacers will hit the road for a three-game trip. Sunday’s win showcased their resilience and ability to respond under pressure, a promising sign as they continue to build momentum this season.
More Pacers: Pacers' Rick Carlisle Hints at Who Could Take Over Coaching Team USA