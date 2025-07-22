Thunder Champion Takes Major Shot at Pacers
The 2025 NBA Finals was a highly contested matchup between the Indiana Pacers and Oklahoma City Thunder. Although it was met with immense criticism given the small markets of both teams, the series turned out to be extremely memorable as it was full of clutch buzzer-beaters, comeback wins, and unfortunately during Game 7, heartbreak for Pacers fans just seven minutes into the game.
In this intense series, however, Thunder center Isaiah Hartenstein recently claimed on former Pacers forward Paul George's podcast that the only team that gave his squad a scare was the Denver Nuggets.
“I think the only series we were kinda a little bit on the ropes was Denver," said Hartenstein. "Just [Nikola] Jokic, the way they play, they been there before, and that was the only series where we were like, even if we do everything right, they probably still have a chance. Every other series we were like if we do the right things, we're good."
Now the Pacers almost definitely had the Thunder on the brink of elimination, taking the team with the best record in the NBA to seven games, but Hartenstein later clarified if the Pacers were the 'real deal.'
"I think they were really impressive, I mean, they play their style no matter what. I think the biggest one, just playing against them, I think Rick Carlisle, the timely timeouts, the timely adjustments, I think that was the most impressive thing."
With the Pacers seen as the underdogs for seemingly the entire postseason, the collection of late comebacks and a no quit attitude were largely the reasons for all the success that they had.
For Hartenstein to not name the Pacers as a team that had them on the ropes, it shows that the underdog mindset has still carried over a month after the Finals. Indiana will perhaps continue being counted out for seasons to come, but with the culture surrounding the team, the coaching, and the exciting young core, the Pacers will look to continue defying the odds stacked against them.
