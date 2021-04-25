Timberwolves Beat NBA best Utah Jazz

The Timberwolves surprised the Jazz in Utah for the second time this season.

For the second time, this season the Timberwolves have stunned the Utah Jazz in Utah. The Jazz have the NBA's best home record at 26-4 and 50% of their home losses have come from the Timberwolves.

The final score in Utah was 101-96, and Anthony Edwards, Karl-Anthony Towns and D'Angelo Russell all scored over 20 points.

On the Jazz side, they remain as the number one seed in the Western Conference but have not been able to beat the Timberwolves on their home court this season. However, they have the best home court in all of the NBA right now, and with that advantage heading into the playoffs, there is the slimmest of chances they could knock off the Clippers or Lakers.

The Timberwolves have a talented roster but have struggled with injures all season.