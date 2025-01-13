Top 5 Best Moves For Pacers Ahead of Trade Deadline
The Indiana Pacers are one of the NBA’s hottest teams as we hit mid-January.
With six straight wins and victories in seven of their last eight games, the Pacers have found their stride. Their recent surge has raised the question: Could Indiana be buyers as the Feb 6 trade deadline approaches?
If so, making the right moves could solidify their position as legitimate contenders in the Eastern Conference.
Here are five potential trade targets for the Pacers to consider ahead of the deadline.
1. Cameron Johnson (Brooklyn Nets)
Johnson has emerged as one of the most talked-about names on the trade block, and for good reason.
The 28-year-old forward is enjoying a strong season, averaging 19.5 points, 4.2 rebounds, and 3.0 assists per game while shooting an impressive 43.6 percent from beyond the arc.
The Pacers could benefit greatly from adding a player like Johnson. His size, two-way ability, and elite three-point shooting would fill a glaring hole on Indiana’s roster—a versatile wing who can impact the game on both ends of the floor.
While acquiring Johnson won’t be easy due to the competition for his services, his addition would elevate the Pacers and bolster their chances of making a deep playoff run.
2. Brandon Ingram (New Orleans Pelicans)
Another intriguing option for the Pacers is Brandon Ingram, a versatile forward who has been a bright spot for a struggling Pelicans team.
Ingram is having a strong season, averaging 22.2 points, 5.6 rebounds, 5.2 assists, and 0.9 steals per game while shooting 46.5 percent from the field and 37.4 percent from three.
At 27 years old, Ingram is in the final season of a five-year, $158 million contract, and signs suggest he may not extend with New Orleans.
If the Pelicans decide to move him, the Pacers would gain a dynamic scorer and playmaker who could thrive alongside Tyrese Haliburton and Myles Turner.
Ingram’s versatility and ability to create his own shot would make him a valuable addition to Indiana’s lineup.
3. Kyle Kuzma (Washington Wizards)
Kyle Kuzma is another wing who could provide the Pacers with a scoring boost. While his current numbers—14.2 points, 5.2 rebounds, and a dismal 24.1 percent from three—aren’t his best, a change of scenery might rejuvenate the former champion.
Kuzma’s ability to score in a variety of ways and his experience as part of a title-winning team make him an intriguing option.
Though his defense isn’t as strong as others on this list, his offensive versatility could outweigh that limitation, especially on a team like Indiana that thrives on pace and space.
4. Robert Williams III (Portland Trail Blazers)
If the Pacers are looking to bolster their frontcourt, Robert Williams III should be on their radar. Known for his defensive prowess, Williams is one of the league’s premier rim protectors when healthy. However, injuries have been a constant issue throughout his career, limiting his availability.
While reports suggest the Blazers aren’t eager to part with Williams, their status as potential sellers could change that. If Indiana can acquire him at a reasonable cost, Williams’ defensive presence and shot-blocking ability could provide a significant boost to the Pacers’ rotation, especially in the playoffs.
5. Nick Richards (Charlotte Hornets)
The final name on this list is Nick Richards, who has quietly emerged as a valuable big man for the Hornets.
The 27-year-old is having a breakout season, averaging 9.2 points and 7.7 rebounds per game while providing consistent effort on both ends of the floor.
Richards is under contract for $5 million annually through the next two seasons, making him an affordable option to shore up the Pacers’ frontcourt.
His presence would help alleviate the physical toll on Myles Turner, allowing Turner to stay fresh over the course of the season.
Richards’ ability to anchor the paint would complement Indiana’s roster well, giving them added depth and versatility.
Final Thoughts
As the trade deadline nears, the Pacers have a golden opportunity to solidify their position as a rising contender in the Eastern Conference.
Whether they target a versatile wing like Johnson or Ingram, a scoring forward like Kyle Kuzma, or a defensive big man like Williams III or Richards, the Pacers have options to address their needs.
By making the right moves, Indiana could turn their current momentum into sustained success, giving them a real shot at competing deep into the postseason.
With their recent resurgence and a roster built around young stars like Tyrese Haliburton, the future looks bright for the Pacers—especially if they capitalize on the trade deadline.
