Central Division Notebook: Pistons Make A Deal With Nets

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the Detroit Pistons and Brooklyn Nets have agreed to a trade involving DeAndre Jordan.

The Nets sent DeAndre Jordan, four second round picks and $5.78 million to the Pistons for Jahlil Okafor and Sekou Doumbouya, according to Wojnarowski.

According to Wojnarowski, the former All-Star Jordan will not be sticking around in the Central Division on the Pistons, because they will workout a contract buyout.

The Pistons did the Nets a favor, and saved them money in luxury tax, and for their part in the trade they received nice draft compensation.

Overall, the trade appears to be a good deal for both parties.

There is no chance that the Pistons make the NBA Playoffs next season, and they will likely want to keep stockpiling draft picks to develop young, cheap talent.

Last season, they finished with a lousy record of 20-52, which was good for last in the Central Division.

2021 Central Division Standings:

1.) Milwaukee Bucks (46-26)

2.) Indiana Pacers (34-38)

3.) Chicago Bulls (31-41)

4.) Cleveland Cavaliers (22-50)

5.) Detroit Pistons (20-52)

The Pistons were lucky enough to get the number one overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft, and selected Cade Cunningham out of Oklahoma State.

There is a good chance that he can save the franchise and become an All-Star in the near future.

The Pacers won all three contests against the Pistons during the 2020-21 NBA season.