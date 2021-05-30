Hawks' Trae Young Speaks After Win over Knicks

Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks have a 3-1 series lead over the New York Knicks.

Trae Young has gotten off to a fantastic start in his first career playoff games. He's scored at least 21 points in each game and dished out seven assists or more in every game.

The Hawks are also 3-1 against the New York Knicks in the series.

Young had 27 points and nine assists on Sunday during Game 4.

"This is a fun series," Young said post-game. This is a lot of excitement. It's just basketball.

The full video of Young post-game can be seen below.

The Atlanta Hawks were 5-point favorites over the New York Knicks, according to FanDuel.

