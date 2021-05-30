Hawks' Trae Young Speaks After Win over Knicks
Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks have a 3-1 series lead over the New York Knicks.
Trae Young has gotten off to a fantastic start in his first career playoff games. He's scored at least 21 points in each game and dished out seven assists or more in every game.
The Hawks are also 3-1 against the New York Knicks in the series.
Young had 27 points and nine assists on Sunday during Game 4.
"This is a fun series," Young said post-game. This is a lot of excitement. It's just basketball.
The full video of Young post-game can be seen below.
The Atlanta Hawks were 5-point favorites over the New York Knicks, according to FanDuel.
Related stories on NBA basketball
- PACERS WON'T COMMIT TO BJORKGREN: The Indiana Pacers finished their season in a loss to the Washington Wizards in D.C. After completing the year as the ninth seed in the Eastern Conference and having many injuries that they could not control, they failed to meet a lot of expectations. Pacers' President of Basketball Operations, Kevin Pritchard, did not commit to keeping Bjorkgren for next season in his end-of-season press conference. CLICK HERE.
- PACERS TAKE LUKA GARZA IN MOCK DRAFT: The NBA Draft is creeping up as it will occur right after the NBA Finals end. Draft night will take place on July 29th. In a recent Mock Draft, the Indiana Pacers select Wooden Award winner Luka Garza out of Iowa in the second round. CLICK HERE.
- JAMES HARDEN STATUS: James Harden missed 18-games in a row towards the end of the NBA's regular season, but the former MVP and current Brooklyn Nets' star will not have a minute restriction as the Nets begin their post-season run with a series against the Boston Celtics. CLICK HERE.