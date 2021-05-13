NBA News: Hawks' Trae Young and Clint Capela Status on Thursday Against the Magic

Hawks' Trae Young and Clint Capela Status on Thursday Against the Magic
Trae Young, Clint Capela, Bogdan Bogdanovic and Danilo Gallinari are all game-time decisions on Thursday.
The Atlanta Hawks beat the Washington Wizards on Monday and Wednesday in Atlanta. The two wins gave the Hawks the sole possession of the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference and, even better, had them lock up a playoff berth for the first time since 2017.
No one currently on the Hawks team was on that 2017 Hawks team that made the playoffs.
On Thursday night against the Magic, they look to continue their quest to hold off the Miami Heat and New York Knicks (who are both tied for the fifth seed) to come for their home-court advantage spot.
Trae Young, Clint Capela, Bogdan Bogdanovic and Danilo Gallinari will all be game-time decisions on Thursday.
Their status can be seen in a post from FantasyLabs NBA below.
Related stories on NBA basketball
- BJORKGREN'S SEAT IS HOT: The Indiana Pacers' first-year head coach could be in jeopardy of losing his job, ESPN reports. CLICK HERE
- PLAY-IN TOURNAMENT: The NBA is having a play-in tournament for the first time this year to determine the No. 7 and No. 8 seeds. Here's everything you need to know on how it works. CLICK HERE
- RUSS MAKES NBA HISTORY: Russell Westbrook and the Wizards lost to the Hawks in Atlanta on Monday, but Westbrook got his 182nd career triple-double, the new NBA record. CLICK HERE.
- PACERS STUN 76ERS: The Indiana Pacers will finish in the top-10 seeds in the Eastern Conference, and they beat the 76ers at home 103-94 and held them to just 13-points in the third quarter. CLICK HERE.