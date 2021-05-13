NBA News: Hawks' Trae Young and Clint Capela Status on Thursday Against the Magic

The Atlanta Hawks beat the Washington Wizards on Monday and Wednesday in Atlanta. The two wins gave the Hawks the sole possession of the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference and, even better, had them lock up a playoff berth for the first time since 2017.

No one currently on the Hawks team was on that 2017 Hawks team that made the playoffs.

On Thursday night against the Magic, they look to continue their quest to hold off the Miami Heat and New York Knicks (who are both tied for the fifth seed) to come for their home-court advantage spot.

Trae Young, Clint Capela, Bogdan Bogdanovic and Danilo Gallinari will all be game-time decisions on Thursday.

Their status can be seen in a post from FantasyLabs NBA below.

