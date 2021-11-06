Pacers-Trail Blazers: You Won't Believe Damian Lillard's Three-Point Shooting Percentage

Damian Lillard and the Portland Trail Blazers will host the Indiana Pacers on Friday evening in Oregon.

The Pacers (3-6) are on a two-game winning streak after defeating the San Antonio Spurs and New York Knicks at home.

Meanwhile, the Blazers (3-5) are on a three-game losing streak.

Lillard has decent numbers to start the season; 19.5 points, 3.9 rebounds and 8.5 assists per game.

However, his shooting numbers have been bad.

He is shooting 35.3% from the field and 23.4% from the three-point range.

The 23.4% from the three-point range is easily the biggest surprise because he is one of the best shooters from deep in the world.

A tweet from October 26 can be seen below from StatMuse about just how bad Lillard started the season shooting the basketball.



