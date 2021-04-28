Trail Blazers Loss Ends Pacers History

The Indiana Pacers will not finish with a winning record at home this season.

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. –The Indiana Pacers fell to the Trail Blazers on Tuesday night at home in a significant loss 133-112. The game had been a tail of a potent offense in Portland and a defensive team in the Pacers in the bottom third of the league.

They were able to hold Damian Lillard to 23 points under his season average of over 28. In addition, they keep C.J. McCollum in check for 20 points. No player on the Blazers was able to completely go off, but the entire Blazers roster was able to have a collective effort that saw seven players score in double-digits.

The Pacers will need to improve their defense if they want to remain competitive for a higher seed over the next month. Not only was this a disappointing end to their three-game win streak, but they lost a much more historic streak on Tuesday night as well.

Sam Amico of FortyEightMinutes, relayed just how important of a streak the Pacers lost.

His tweet can be seen below.

"For 31 straight seasons, the Indiana Pacers have finished with a winning record at home — the NBA’s longest active streak. But following Tuesday’s loss to the Blazers, that streak is over. (Pacers 11-18 at home, with seven home games left.)" Amico Tweeted on Wednesday morning.