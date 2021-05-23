Trail Blazers' Starting Lineup Against Nuggets

Game 1 Between the Trail Blazers and Nuggets is in Denver on Saturday night.

The Portland Trail Blazers are on the road in Colorado to face the Denver Nuggets in Game 1 of their playoff series on Saturday night.

The Nuggets finished the season as the third seed with potential MVP Nikola Jokic, and the Trail Blazers finished as the sixth seed with All-Star Damian Lillard.

The Trail Blazers have announced their starting lineup, and the full lineup can be seen in a post below from FantasyLabs NBA.

The Nuggets are 1.5-point favorites over the Trail Blazers in Denver on Saturday night for Game 1 of the playoffs, according to FanDuel.

Related stories on NBA basketball