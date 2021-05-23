Sports Illustrated home
Trail Blazers' Starting Lineup Against Nuggets

Game 1 Between the Trail Blazers and Nuggets is in Denver on Saturday night.
The Portland Trail Blazers are on the road in Colorado to face the Denver Nuggets in Game 1 of their playoff series on Saturday night.

The Nuggets finished the season as the third seed with potential MVP Nikola Jokic, and the Trail Blazers finished as the sixth seed with All-Star Damian Lillard.

The Trail Blazers have announced their starting lineup, and the full lineup can be seen in a post below from FantasyLabs NBA.

The Nuggets are 1.5-point favorites over the Trail Blazers in Denver on Saturday night for Game 1 of the playoffs, according to FanDuel.

  • PACERS SEASON ENDS IN DC: The Washington Wizards smacked the Indiana Pacers 142-115 in Washington on Thursday. The win has the Wizards heading into a seven-game series with the Philadelphia 76ers over the weekend. The loss for the Pacers ends their season and leads them into an off-season full of questions. CLICK HERE.
  • LEBRON JAMES HITS GAME WINNER: The Los Angeles Lakers beat the Golden State Warriors 103-100 at Staples Center on Wednesday night. Steph Curry did all he could, scoring 37 points, but it was not enough as LeBron James had a triple-double in the win. CLICK HERE.
  • JAMES HARDEN STATUS: James Harden missed 18-games in a row towards the end of the NBA's regular season, but the former MVP and current Brooklyn Nets' star will not have a minute restriction as the Nets begin their post-season run with a seven-game series against the Boston Celtics starting on Saturday. CLICK HERE. 

