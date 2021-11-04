Skip to main content
    November 4, 2021
    Two In A Row? The Pacers Knock Off The Knicks In Indy
    The Indiana Pacers are now on a two-game winning streak after beating the New York Knicks on Wednesday evening.
    After starting the season 1-6 the Indiana Pacers are suddenly on a two-game winning streak and have advanced to 3-6 on the season after Wednesday night's win over the New York Knicks. 

    On Monday they knocked off the San Antonio Spurs, and on Wednesday they beat one of the best teams in the NBA in the Knicks. 

    The Knicks came into the game with a 5-2 record, and now fall to 5-3 after the 111-98 loss. 

    "They made runs at us, but it was a bend, but don't break type of night," Rick Carlisle said postgame. 

    Myles Turner was the star of the night. 

    The former Texas Longhorn went off for 25 points, 13 rebounds and three blocks. 

    "Myles Turner was spectacular," Carlisle said. "Really both ends of the floor. Shooting the three just tremendously well."

    Malcolm Brogdon made his return to the lineup after missing the last three games against the Toronto Raptors, Brooklyn Nets and Spurs. 

    The star point guard had 17 points, eight rebounds and seven assists. 

    Caris LeVert also had a big night scoring 21 points, dishing out five assists and blocking three shots. 

    "We knew that if we got stops on that end, we would get easy baskets in transition," LeVert said of the Pacers defense who held the Knicks under 100 points. 

    As for the Knicks they are still one of the best teams in the NBA right now, and were led by RJ Barrett who had 23 points, and continues to play well so far this season. 

    The Pacers will head west to play the Portland Trail Blazers on Friday night.

