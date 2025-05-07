Tyrese Haliburton Offers Massive Update on Hand Injury
The Indiana Pacers had arguably one of the most epic games in these playoffs, and that says something, considering how this second round alone has had tremendous games.
The Pacers pulled off an improbable comeback in Game 2. They were down by as many as seven points inside 50 seconds left in the fourth quarter, but the Pacers, like they've done all season long, didn't quit. Indiana pulled off the comeback thanks to their All-Star guard Tyrese Haliburton.
The 25-year-old guard hit the shot of his life, a 3-pointer for the win to put a dagger in the Cavaliers and their fans. They will head back home to the Gainbridge Fieldhouse for a chance to close out the series, being up 2-0 in the series.
However, besides the amazing shot, Haliburton suffered a hand injury in Game 2. After the game, he was asked about it but brushed it off.
"It's fine," Haliburton said. "It's fine. Obviously a little sore. They said they were going to ramp up the physicality. They did. We're not crying. It's just playoff basketball."
Haliburton appeared to injure his left wrist after jamming it at about 8:26 in the second quarter when he was hit hard on a box out on defense. After that possession, he was seen holding his left hand and speaking with the team trainer on the sidelines once the game stopped for free throws.
After the game, he was asked about his wrist, but no update was offered, and no X-ray results were mentioned.
Haliburton may have only scored 19 points, but he knocked down the three biggest points of the game to lead the Pacers to a 2-0 series lead. Overall, he tallied nine rebounds, four assists and one block on 7-of-11 shooting from the field in 36 minutes of action.
He was also perfect from beyond the arc, going 2-of-2.
The Pacers will now head back home on Friday to host the Cavaliers in front of what will be a rowdy Indiana crowd. According to ESPN Bet, the Cavaliers are favorites with a -1.5 spread.
