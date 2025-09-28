Tyrese Haliburton Reacts to Death of Pacers Icon
In the history of the Indiana Pacers, there are very few people who are more important than Bobby and Nancy Leonard. Bobby "Slick" Leonard was a long-time coach and commentator for the Pacers.
His wife also played a big part in saving the Pacers. Nancy helped organize the legendary telethon in 1979 that helped save the Pacers from moving by raising enough money to keep them in Indiana.
More news: Pacers Insider Skeptical Starter Will Sign $240 Million Extension Before Season
Recently, Nancy Leonard passed away at the age of 93. She truly is the first lady of Pacers basketball, and point guard Tyrese Haliburton paid her a nice tribute.
Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton pays a nice tribute to Nancy Leonard
As soon as word of her passing was released to the public, Haliburton paid a very nice tribute to her on social media, giving her all of the praise that she deserves.
Leonard was there every step of the way during the Pacers' remarkable run to the NBA Finals last season. She was sitting there in the crowd, making sure that the team she loved felt her support.
When Haliburton was traded to the Pacers, he made sure to dive into the city and everything that comes with it. He made sure to familiarize himself with the history of the Pacers, as well.
More news: Pacers' Key Player Linked to Rockets in Potential Blockbuster Trade
Haliburton got to know Nancy once he got to Indianapolis, and has made sure to give her the proper respect and reverence that she so richly deserved.
The Pacers will honor Nancy Leonard throughout the season
There is a great chance that the Pacers will honor Nancy Leonard throughout the season in some way. They will either wear a jersey patch or put something on the court for her, or maybe both.
The Pacers honor their past well, and even have "Boom Baby" on this year's version of the court to honor Slick. Nancy deserves something to honor her memory, as well.
Haliburton understands how much she meant to the organization in the past, present, and future. Simply put, the Pacers would not still be in Indiana if it weren't for her and what she was able to do.
The Pacers would love to honor her by making another deep run in the playoffs this season.
Latest Pacers News
For more news and notes on the Indiana Pacers, visit Indiana Pacers on SI.