Tyrese Haliburton Reveals Shocking Gameplan for Game 2
The Indiana Pacers easily took Game 1 of their 2025 first-round playoff series against the Milwaukee Bucks. Indiana stormed out of the gates to overwhelm Milwaukee, grabbing an early lead in the best-of-seven series.
The Indiana offense was electric throughout the game and made life very tough for the Bucks. But the defense was how this team ended up sealing the win.
Other than Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo, no other Milwaukee player could really muster up much of anything. Indiana shut down lanes on defense, forcing the Bucks to take a lot of bad shot attempts.
But Pacers star Tyrese Haliburton noticed that the team did give up some good attempts to the Bucks as well. Haliburton spoke about this, somewhat hinting that the team got lucky, Milwaukee missed the shots.
The All-Star guard offered how the Pacers could be better for Game 2. Haliburton spoke about watching film to see where they went wrong.
"I think we did a great job of flying around, but I feel like they got some good looks, they just didn't fall," Pacers point guard guard Tyrese Haliburton said. "So we'll watch film and see where we can get better."
Indiana knows that this series is far from over, so they will try to be more focused in Game 2. Pacers head coach Rick Carlisle wasn't happy with the ending of Game 1 as Milwaukee tried to make a late-game comeback attempt.
"Their shooters got going in the second half," Pacers coach Rick Carlisle said. "That's a concern. Some of those shots weren't necessarily coming off the first pass (from Antetokounmpo) but he had some hockey assists on those. We've gotta look at all of that stuff. In an NBA game with great players, you're not going to take away everything. We have to keep making it hard."
Game 2 will likely bring out some desperation in the Bucks, so the Pacers will need to be fully ready. But this team looks like they are on a mission, and they will try to take a 2-0 lead in this series.
