Tyrese Haliburton Sends Bold Message to Pacers
Haliburton, who's hung up recovering from a ruptured Achilles tendon he suffered during Game 7 of the NBA Finals, recently recorded himself browsing "NBA 2K26."
While gearing up for a game against the Oklahoma City Thunder (a Finals rematch), Haliburton scrolled through the various alternate jerseys made available for Indiana this season.
Haliburton ultimately landed on the "Classic Away '90-'97" jersey option.
“If they just went to this — if they just did this, I’m rolling. I’m rolling,” Haliburton declared.
Haliburton also shouted out the retro blue-and-yellow pinstripe away jerseys that succeeded the "Classic Away '90-'97" option, "Classic Away '97-'05."
"That's hard," Haliburton said. "That would be dream world."
Haliburton seemed to really dislike Indiana's current away jersey options. He shouted out the Paul George-era "Classic Away '05-'17" look.
“Even that is better than what we got right now,” Haliburton declared.
