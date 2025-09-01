All Pacers

Tyrese Haliburton Sends Bold Message to Pacers

Jun 22, 2025; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA: Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton (0) drives to the basket against Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) during game seven of the 2025 NBA Finals at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Stockman-Pool Photo via Imagn Images / Matthew Stockman-Pool Photo via Imagn Images
Haliburton, who's hung up recovering from a ruptured Achilles tendon he suffered during Game 7 of the NBA Finals, recently recorded himself browsing "NBA 2K26."

While gearing up for a game against the Oklahoma City Thunder (a Finals rematch), Haliburton scrolled through the various alternate jerseys made available for Indiana this season.

Haliburton ultimately landed on the "Classic Away '90-'97" jersey option.

“If they just went to this — if they just did this, I’m rolling. I’m rolling,” Haliburton declared.

Haliburton also shouted out the retro blue-and-yellow pinstripe away jerseys that succeeded the "Classic Away '90-'97" option, "Classic Away '97-'05."

"That's hard," Haliburton said. "That would be dream world."

Haliburton seemed to really dislike Indiana's current away jersey options. He shouted out the Paul George-era "Classic Away '05-'17" look.

“Even that is better than what we got right now,” Haliburton declared.

