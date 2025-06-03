Tyrese Haliburton Troubling History vs Thunder Poses Major Challenge For Pacers
The Indiana Pacers are set to face the Oklahoma City Thunder in the NBA Finals, a match-up that will have major hurdles for star Tyrese Haliburton to clear.
Haliburton is the engine that powers the Pacers' machine, serving as the team's offensive initiator and leader on the court.
The entire roster is centered around him, and the team only goes as far as he does. There is a ton of quality depth within the Pacers roster, though Haliburton manages to get them all going with offensive play-making.
This season, Haliburton has been the target of several attacks about how he plays the game and where he stands as a top player in the league, though this surprising playoff run is starting to change the narrative to a certain degree.
In order for him to really change NBA fans' perception, he will likely need to play really well against the Thunder.
A title win would end the conversation about whether Haliburton is "overrated" or not, but the Thunder are going to be his biggest test yet.
One of the top defenses during the regular season, the Thunder throw quick feet and limbs at any offense they face, which leads to turnovers and poor shot creation. All of the team's players can switch to guard pretty much any position, a key calling card of any modern NBA team.
ESPN's Zach Kram, in a story previewing the NBA Finals, discovered that Haliburton has struggled against the Thunder in regular-season matchups and has forced the Pacers star to play differently.
"Haliburton has been largely passive against the Thunder's fleet of perimeter stopper," Kram wrote in his article.
"His 10.2 field goal attempts per game are his second fewest against any opponent in that stretch; and his 0.5 free throw attempts -- he has drawn just one shooting foul in four games -- are his fewest.
"The Thunder have largely limited his playmaking too, as Haliburton's 8.5 assists per game against the Thunder are tied for his fourth fewest against any opponent over the past two campaigns.
"Suffice it to say, the Pacers point guard must play much better -- and much more aggressively -- for his team to have a chance at a Finals upset."
The NBA Finals is the biggest stage in basketball, with millions watching every dribble and shot, which gives Haliburton the perfect chance to establish himself in the NBA hierarchy.
However, Luguentz Dort, Cason Wallace, Jalen Williams, and Alex Caruso will make Haliburton earn any success that he achieves.
