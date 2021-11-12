Skip to main content
    • November 12, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Utah Jazz's Starting Lineup Against Indiana Pacers
    Publish date:

    Utah Jazz's Starting Lineup Against Indiana Pacers

    The Utah Jazz have announced their starting lineup for their game against the Indiana Pacers.
    Author:

    The Utah Jazz have announced their starting lineup for their game against the Indiana Pacers.

    The Utah Jazz have announced their starting lineup for the game against the Indiana Pacers on Thursday night in Salt Lake City. 

    The full lineup for the game can be seen in a tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of the Jazz. 

    This is the last game of the Pacers four-game road trip that they are 1-2 on. 

    Read More

    The Pacers are 4-8 and the Jazz are 8-3 heading into the game on Thursday. 

    • Enes Kanter And Myles Turner Get The Same 2k Ranking: Myles Turner of the Indiana Pacers got the same rating in NBA 2k22 as Enes Kanter of the Boston Celtics. The two centers getting the same ranking comes as a surprise. Turner is one of the best defenders in the NBA, and while Kanter had a productive season, he is not on the same level as Turner. CLICK HERE.
    • Opinion: The Pacers Should Look At Harry Giles: The former Duke star was once ranked as the best player in the country in high school by ESPN. After several injuries, he never hit stardom as everyone had anticipated. However, he is still just 23-years-old and could for sure help many NBA teams, including the Pacers. CLICK HERE.
    • NBA Central Division Notebook: NBA 2k22 gave Steph Curry of the Golden State Warriors the same ranking (96 overall) as Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks. Even though Antetokounmpo just won the NBA Finals MVP, is he actually a better player than Curry? CLICK HERE.

    USATSI_17063944_168388303_lowres
    News

    Utah Jazz's Starting Lineup Against Indiana Pacers

    38 seconds ago
    USATSI_17088508_168388303_lowres
    News

    Indiana Pacers' Starting Lineup Against The Utah Jazz

    24 minutes ago
    USATSI_13421592_168388303_lowres-2
    News

    T.J. Warren's Injury Status For Pacers-Jazz Game

    32 minutes ago
    USATSI_15879564_168388303_lowres
    News

    Pacers Will Pay Monta Ellis More Than The Warriors Will Pay Jordan Poole This Season

    32 minutes ago
    USATSI_17005314_168388303_lowres
    News

    Opinion: The Golden State Warriors Should Trade For Myles Turner

    33 minutes ago
    USATSI_16066395_168388303_lowres
    News

    Pacers Injury Report For Game With Jazz

    36 minutes ago
    USATSI_17088463_168388303_lowres
    News

    Opinion: The Bulls Should Trade For Pacers' Domantas Sabonis

    36 minutes ago
    USATSI_16575151_168388303_lowres
    News

    Opinion: The Pacers, Bulls Or Bucks Should Sign LiAngelo Ball

    37 minutes ago
    USATSI_16196601_168388303_lowres-2
    News

    Opinion: The New York Knicks Should Trade For Myles Turner

    38 minutes ago