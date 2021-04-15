Victor Oladipo Pacers' NBA Top Shot Highlight Sold for $14,999

Victor Oladipo, now a member of the Miami Heat, had an NBA Top Shot highlight from his time with the Pacers sell for nearly $15,000.

NBA Top Shot, an NFT product owned by the NBA, blew up in the world of NBA fans over the last few months and has become so mainstream that 300,000 people waited in line to buy a pack that contained five different moments on Thursday.

There have been massive sales of big-name players such as LeBron James and Zion Williamson that have sold for over $200,000. However, other players have Top Shot highlights that have sold for a large sum as well.

On February 28th, about a month and a half ago, a Victor Oladipo NBA Top Shot highlight from when he played for the Pacers sold for $14,999 to NBA Top Shot user "Ahmazing". The specific Top Shot purchased is limited to just 49 of them, and that user bought the one serial numbered 37/49.

To see the transactions for this Top Shot of Oladipo, click here.

The highlight of the game (seen below) is from January 29th, 2020, when the Pacers hosted the Bulls at home. With just nine seconds remaining in his first game back in months from his leg injury, Oladipo hit a three-pointer to tie the game at 100 and force an overtime period.

The Pacers pulled out the win 115-106, and Oladpio scored 9 points off the bench.

"Mamba mentality," Oladipo said on the post-game. "That's for Kobe, Gigi, all the people that was on the helicopter."

Meanwhile, the current lowest ask on the Top Shot highlight of Oladipo today is $22,000.