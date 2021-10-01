Everyone Remembers This Photo Of Former Pacers Star T.J. Ford

October 1, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsScheduleRosterHistorySI.com
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Viral Photo? This Former Bucks, Pacers, Raptors And Kings Star Has Everyone Remembering A Past NBA Media Day
Publish date:

Viral Photo? This Former Bucks, Pacers, Raptors And Kings Star Has Everyone Remembering A Past NBA Media Day

T.J. Ford had a memorable photo at NBA media day when he played for the Milwaukee Bucks. The former NBA point guard played for the Bucks, Indiana Pacers, Toronto Raptors and Sacramento Kings.
Author:
T.J. Ford had a memorable photo at NBA media day when he played for the Milwaukee Bucks. The former NBA point guard played for the Bucks, Indiana Pacers, Toronto Raptors and Sacramento Kings.

There has been a viral photo going around social media of T.J. Ford (former NBA point guard) from a past NBA media day. 

The photo can be seen in the Instagram post below from Sway. 

Bleacher Report also posted on Twitter some infamous NBA media day photos, and Ford's picture was featured. 

The post from Bleacher Report can be seen embedded below. 

Ford was a really good player for the Indiana Pacers when he played there for three seasons (2008-11). 

He averaged his career high in points (14.9 PPG). 

The former NBA point guard also played for the Milwaukee Bucks, Sacramento Kings and Toronto Raptors. 

He has career averages of 11.2 points, 3.1 rebounds and 5.8 assists in 429 regular season games. 

Related stories on NBA basketball

  • Enes Kanter And Myles Turner Get The Same 2k Ranking: Myles Turner of the Indiana Pacers got the same rating in NBA 2k22 as Enes Kanter of the Boston Celtics. The two centers getting the same ranking comes as a surprise. Turner is one of the best defenders in the NBA, and while Kanter had a productive season, he is not on the same level as Turner. CLICK HERE.
  • Could The Pacers Really Bring Back Lance?: Lance Stephenson has worked out for NBA teams recently, and it appears as if he is trying to make a return to the NBA. One report says the Indiana Pacers could look to bring him back. CLICK HERE.
  • NBA Central Division Notebook: NBA 2k22 gave Steph Curry of the Golden State Warriors the same ranking (96 overall) as Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks. Even though Antetokounmpo just won the NBA Finals MVP, is he actually a better player than Curry? CLICK HERE.

USATSI_14870814_168388303_lowres
News

Everyone Remembers This Photo Of Former Pacers Star T.J. Ford

4 minutes ago
USATSI_15843498_168388303_lowres
News

Check Out What Indiana Pacers Star Myles Turner Tweeted On Thursday

34 minutes ago
USATSI_11739477_168388303_lowres
News

Check Out What Former Pacers Star Victor Oladipo Tweeted

40 minutes ago
USATSI_13704383_168388303_lowres
News

Check Out What Former Pacers Star Oladipo Retweeted

47 minutes ago
USATSI_15557494_168388303_lowres
News

Opinion: Domantas Sabonis Is Really Underrated

48 minutes ago
USATSI_16148330_168388303_lowres
News

What? This Pacers Star Will Make More Than Double What Dallas Mavericks' Luka Doncic Will Make This Season

49 minutes ago
USATSI_10657321_168388303_lowres
News

Opinion: Joe Johnson? The Indiana Pacers, Brooklyn Nets Or New York Knicks Should Sign The Former Seven-Time NBA All-Star

11 hours ago
USATSI_16064188_168388303_lowres
News

Check Out The Kicks Caris LeVert Wore To Media Day

12 hours ago
USATSI_13952749_168388303_lowres
News

Opinion: There's No Way Draymond Green Should Be Ranked Better Than Domantas Sabonis

17 hours ago