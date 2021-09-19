Former Pacers Star Posts A Really Big Fish

Gerald Green posted a picture of a very big fish on his Instagram story. The former Boston Celtics first round pick played for many teams also including the Indiana Pacers, Minnesota Timberwolves, Phoenix Suns, New Jersey Nets, Houston Rockets, Dallas Mavericks, Miami Heat,

Gerald Green shared a picture of a very big fish on his Instagram story on Saturday, the photo can be seen in a screenshot that was captured from his Instagram account @g.green14.

From Gerald Green's Instagram Story On September 18.

In the photo Green is holding a massive fish, that it appears as if he caught while fishing.

After being drafted by the Boston Celtics in the first round of the 2005 NBA Draft, Green has played 12 seasons in the NBA.

The 35 year old has played for the Celtics, Minnesota Timberwolves, Dallas Mavericks, New Jersey Nets, Indiana Pacers, Phoenix Suns, Miami Heat and Houston Rockets.

Green spent the 2012-13 season in Indiana where he averaged 7.0 points and 2.4 rebounds per game.

The last time he played was for the Rockets in 2019 when they lost to the Golden State Warriors in the second round of the Western Conference Playoffs.

Kelly Iko of The Athletic reported on September 4, that Green worked out for the Rockets that week.



