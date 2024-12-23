Warriors All-Star Pops Up on Injury Report Ahead of Pacers Showdown
The Indiana Pacers may have found something. They have won four of their last five games, including three in a row, to improve to 14-15.
The Pacers will look to improve to .500 on Monday as they prepare to face the Golden State Warriors on the road. They will look to improve to 3-0 on this West road trip, which will conclude on Monday.
Indiana may not face a healthy Warriors team for this one, as Golden State's All-Star forward Draymond Green is listed as questionable due to a left ankle injury. Green did not play in the game on Saturday against the Minnesota Timberwolves. The Warriors still came out on top, 113-103, but Green was unable to give it a go.
If Green cannot go once again, Kyle Anderson will likely remain in Golden State's starting lineup. The 34-year-old has been a staple for the Warriors for over a decade and has been solid this year. In 24 games played this season, Green is averaging 8.9 points per game, 6.0 rebounds, 5.6 assists, 1.0 blocks, and 1.0 steals while shooting 43 percent from the field and 39 percent from three in 28.2 minutes per game.
Green's last outing was one to forget. He didn't record a single point, rebound, or assist, going 0-for-4 from the field, one steal, four turnovers, and four fouls in 19 minutes. The Warriors are 2-3 in their last five games and have lost three of their last four games.
The Warriors will look to bounce back in a big way, but they'll face a Pacers team that has appeared to find its groove. Nonetheless, the Pacers are an inconsistent squad, so it may be too early to say that they are back from mediocrity.
The Pacers are road underdogs in this contest, sitting with a +5.5 spread. They have gone 6-11 away from home. Indiana is eighth in the league, scoring 16.4 fast-break points per game. Pacers guard Bennedict Mathurin leads the Pacers, averaging 3.6 fast-break points.
The Warriors have gone 7-5 in home games. Golden State is third in the Western Conference in rebounding with 47.3 rebounds. Warriors center Kevon Looney leads the team in rebounds with 7.5 boards.
Indiana has been solid in their last 10 games, recording a 5-5 record and averaging 115.1 points, 40.2 rebounds, 28.2 assists, 8.4 steals, and 5.9 blocks per game while shooting 49.7 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.0 points.
