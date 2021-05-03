Warriors' Andrew Wiggins Status Against Zion Williamson and Pelicans



Andrew Wiggins will play on Monday night against the Pelicans in New Orleans, the team announced on Monday night.

FantasyLabs NBA relayed the team's announcement in a Tweet below.

Wiggins had been dealing with a knee issue but will be set to play against a tough Pelicans team that features Lonzo Ball, Brandon Ingram and Zion Williamson. They are not currently in the playoffs sitting as the 11th seed but are still dangerous on any given night.

Meanwhile, Wiggins and Steph Curry's Warriors are the ninth seed and just hanging onto their playoff positioning.

