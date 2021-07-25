Warriors, Pelicans, Interested In Myles Turner?
The Ringer's Kevin O'Connor reports that the Golden State Warriors and Indiana Pacers have spoken about Myles Turner, and Ian Begley of SNY reports that Pelicans and Pacers have spoken about Turner.
Several teams appear to be interested in Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner.
On Friday, Kevin O'Connor of the Ringer said on The Mismatch podcast that the Golden State Warriors and Pacers had trade discussions around Turner.
H/t NBA Central
On Sunday, SNY's Ian Begley reported that the Pacers have also had discussions with the New Orleans Pelicans about Turner (see Tweet below from Begley and article can be read in the hyperlink).
