Watch: Celtics Fans Give Nets' Kyrie Irving a lot of Boos

Kyrie Irving and the Brooklyn Nets are in Boston for Game 4.

The Brooklyn Nets are in Boston for Game 4, and Boston has a massive crowd on the night, allowing over 17,000 fans in the building (see Tweet from Kathryn Sotnik of NBC10 Boston below).

The huge crowd is booing their former point guard Kyrie Irving, and the video can be seen in a Tweet below from Bleacher Report (who got the footage from NBA on TNT).

The series is currently 2-1 in favor of the Nets.

The Brooklyn Nets are 9-point road favorites over the Boston Celtics in Game 4, according to FanDuel.

Related stories on NBA basketball