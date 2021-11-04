Watch Derrick Rose Have A Huge Block In The Knicks-Pacers Game

Derrick Rose had a huge block on Wednesday night in the game between the New York Knicks and Indiana Pacers.

The clip of the block can be seen in a post that is embedded below from the Twitter account of the Knicks.

The Pacers beat the Knicks 111-98 to advance to 3-6, while the Knicks fell to 5-3.

Rose has been a productive player for the Knicks ever since being traded by the Detroit Pistons during the middle of last season.

