Watch Derrick Rose Have A Huge Block In The Knicks-Pacers Game On Wednesday
Derrick Rose had a huge block on Wednesday night in the game between the New York Knicks and Indiana Pacers.
The clip of the block can be seen in a post that is embedded below from the Twitter account of the Knicks.
The Pacers beat the Knicks 111-98 to advance to 3-6, while the Knicks fell to 5-3.
Rose has been a productive player for the Knicks ever since being traded by the Detroit Pistons during the middle of last season.
