Publish date:
Watch Domantas Sabonis Miss At The Buzzer To Beat Hornets
Domantas Sabonis had a chance to give the Indiana Pacers a walk-off win over the Charlotte Hornets on Wednesday.
Domantas Sabonis had a chance to be the hero for the Indiana Pacers in their season-opener against the Charlotte Hornets on Wednesday evening.
With the score 123-122 in favor of the Hornets, Sabonis had a shot at the buzzer that just missed.
If it had fallen, the Pacers would be off to a 1-0 start.
Instead, the Hornets get revenge for the Pacers knocking them out of the play-in tournament last season.
The clip of Sabonis missing the shot can be seen in a post that is embedded below from Rob Perez in a tweet.
Related stories on NBA basketball
- Enes Kanter And Myles Turner Get The Same 2k Ranking: Myles Turner of the Indiana Pacers got the same rating in NBA 2k22 as Enes Kanter of the Boston Celtics. The two centers getting the same ranking comes as a surprise. Turner is one of the best defenders in the NBA, and while Kanter had a productive season, he is not on the same level as Turner. CLICK HERE.
- Opinion: The Pacers Should Look At Harry Giles: The former Duke star was once ranked as the best player in the country in high school by ESPN. After several injuries, he never hit stardom as everyone had anticipated. However, he is still just 23-years-old and could for sure help many NBA teams, including the Pacers. CLICK HERE.
- NBA Central Division Notebook: NBA 2k22 gave Steph Curry of the Golden State Warriors the same ranking (96 overall) as Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks. Even though Antetokounmpo just won the NBA Finals MVP, is he actually a better player than Curry? CLICK HERE.