    October 21, 2021
    Watch Domantas Sabonis Miss At The Buzzer To Beat Hornets
    Domantas Sabonis had a chance to give the Indiana Pacers a walk-off win over the Charlotte Hornets on Wednesday.
    Domantas Sabonis had a chance to be the hero for the Indiana Pacers in their season-opener against the Charlotte Hornets on Wednesday evening. 

    With the score 123-122 in favor of the Hornets, Sabonis had a shot at the buzzer that just missed. 

    If it had fallen, the Pacers would be off to a 1-0 start. 

    Instead, the Hornets get revenge for the Pacers knocking them out of the play-in tournament last season. 

    The clip of Sabonis missing the shot can be seen in a post that is embedded below from Rob Perez in a tweet.

